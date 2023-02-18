 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russian envoy claims West is determined to destroy Russia

Reuters
Feb 18, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST

Nebenzia accused the West of deep Russophobia," and a determination to destroy my country, using others if possible.And he claimed it is not interested in building a European and Euro-Atlantic security system together with Russia because for you such a system can only be aimed against Russia.

A week before the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin's U.N. ambassador claimed that the West is driven by its determination to destroy Russia and declared: We had no choice other than to defend our country  defend it from you, to defend our identity and our future.

Western ambassadors shot back, accusing Russia of using a Security Council meeting it called on lessons learned from the failure to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists that began in 2014 to justify what France's U.N. Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere called the unjustifiable Russia's invasion of its smaller neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022.

Friday's meeting in the council  the only international venue where Russia regularly faces Ukraine and its Western supporters  put a spotlight on the deep chasm between the warring parties as the conflict moves into its second year with no end in sight, tens of thousands of casualties on both sides, and new military offensives expected.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused Western nations including France and Germany of holding back on implementing the Minsk agreements brokered by the two countries to end the conflict between Ukraine and the separatists in Luhansk and Donetsk in the country's mostly Russian-speaking industrial east that flared in April 2014 after Russia's annexation of Crimea.