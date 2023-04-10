 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajasthan Congress tussle: Sachin Pilot opens new front against Ashok Gehlot, to observe day-long fast to press for probe into graft cases

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of state Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said it was "not appropriate" for Pilot to hold a press conference in this manner and that he should have raised the issue with him first.

Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday alleged that the Ashok Gehlot-led government failed to investigate cases of alleged corruption during the BJP rule in Rajasthan and announced a day-long fast to press for action, in a sign of escalating tussle in the party's state unit ahead of assembly polls.

Without referring to Pilot's demand, the Congress issued a statement in Delhi that its government with Ashok Gehlot as chief minister has implemented schemes that have benefited people and the party will seek a renewed mandate later this year "on the strength of these landmark achievements and the collective efforts of our organisation".

The move by former deputy chief minister Pilot to open the new front against Gehlot amid the factional fighting is seen as an attempt to pressure the high command to resolve the leadership issue ahead of the year-end polls.