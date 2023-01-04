 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi's yatra in the interest of nation: Former RAW chief AS Dulat 

Jan 04, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi is able to make an alternative narrative. The people who are joining him in the yatra have the ability to create a stir following which the BJP leaders are disgruntled, said political analyst Rasheed Kidwai. 

AS Dulat, former Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)

Former chief of Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) Amarjit Singh Dulat, on December 4, said Rahul Gandhi was working in the right direction to unite the country and his joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra was not political.

In a conversation with Moneycontrol, Dulat said, “I have no idea why BJP leaders are upset with my visit. I was invited by the Congress party and I thought it was good for the country.”

He said that the yatra has many political dimensions, which are clearly in the interest of the nation. “I am a man with a centrist approach, whatever I feel is best for my country, I say it without hesitation. Bharat Jodo Yatra is bringing people together and I realised it when I hit the ground. I have never seen such an enthusiastic crowd earlier,” said Dulat.

The BJP leaders shouldn’t be upset with this yatra, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself talks about uniting the country and Rahul Gandhi is only working in that direction.

“The two parties keep blaming each other, but when I had an hour-long interaction with Rahul Gandhi, he discussed issues. He didn’t say anything against the BJP. He told me he is on a mission,” said Dulat.

On December 3, Dulat was seen walking with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which resumed after a nine-day break, and entered Uttar Pradesh from Delhi. The BJP leaders had slammed him for his participation.