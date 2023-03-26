 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification will 'put in more steel' in Congress: P Chidambaram

PTI
Mar 26, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST

Describing the political landscape as an undeclared emergency, Chidambaram in an exclusive emailed interview said the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has made the Congress its prime target wishing its elimination in order to more easily manage the regional parties.

P Chidambaram

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said his partys leader Rahul Gandhis disqualification from Lok Sabha would strengthen the Congress party, helping its prospects in next year's general election.

Describing the political landscape as an undeclared emergency, Chidambaram in an exclusive emailed interview said the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has made the Congress its prime target wishing its elimination in order to more easily manage the regional parties.

However, he asserted that Congress would not be eliminated and regional parties would rise and fight the BJP.

Excerpts from the interview: