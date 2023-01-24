 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi calls Digvijaya demand for proof of surgical strike 'ridiculous'

Moneycontrol News
Jan 24, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

He said that it in the culture of his party to allow conversations and sometimes when those conversations happen, people who have extreme views air their views.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 24 chose to differ with senior party colleague Digvijaya Singh over demand for proof of surgical strike against Pakistan.

“We don’t appreciate Mr Digvijaya’s personal views. But the views of the party are above Mr Digvijaya’s views. I would like to assure you (that) Mr Digvijaya’s views are outline views. They are not views that are held by the centre of the party. We are absolutely crystal clear that the armed forces do a job and they do not need to provide proof for anything,” Gandhi said at a press conference in Jammu.

He said that it is the culture of the Congress party to allow conversations and sometimes when those conversations happen, people who have extreme views air their personal opinions.

“We think a conversation is very important and sometimes there are people who will ridiculous things. In this case, I am sorry to have said this about a senior leader who said a ridiculous thing,” Gandhi said.