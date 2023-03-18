 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Punjab Police cracks down against radical preacher Amritpal Singh

PTI
Mar 18, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

Internet services have been suspended till 12 pm Sunday, said a senior official of the Home affairs department.

(Source: PTI/Representative)

Punjab Police is learnt to have launched a crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh on Saturday.

Internet services have been suspended till 12 pm Sunday, said a senior official of the Home affairs department. There was no official confirmation on the police action though.

Amripal’s cavalcade was reportedly intercepted by police in Mehatpur village in Jalandhar district on Saturday. Though he managed to escape, six of his supporters were learnt to have been detained. Some supporters of ’Waris Punjab De’ chief shared some videos on social media claiming that policemen were chasing them.

A video also showed Amritpal sitting in a vehicle and one of his aides could be heard saying policemen were after ’Bhai saab’ (Amritpal). Another supporter in a field shared a video in which he was claiming that policemen were after him. Meanwhile, the Punjab Police asked people to maintain peace and harmony.