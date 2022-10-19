Pradeep Singh Kharola appointed CMD of India Trade Promotion Organization

Former Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola was on Wednesday appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO), a Personnel Ministry order said. Kharola, a 1985 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Karnataka cadre, retired as the Civil Aviation secretary in September last year.

He took over as the chairman of the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) -- mandated to conduct computer-based Common Eligibility Test for government job recruitment -- in March this year.

He will continue to hold the charge of the post of chairman, NRA, till appointment of a regular incumbent in his place, the order said.