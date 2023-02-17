 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Illegal and unconstitutional orders': Arvind Kejriwal's latest salvo against Delhi LG

Feb 17, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST

Soon after the Supreme Court's ruling on February 17 that nominated members cannot vote in the Delhi Mayoral polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena of passing “illegal and unconstitutional orders”.

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud directed that the Delhi mayoral polls shall be conducted at the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and once elected, the mayor shall preside over the deputy mayor’s election.

The court also directed that the notice for convening the first MCD meeting should be issued within 24 hours.

Reacting to the decision, Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia thanked the Supreme Court and said the order was a “victory of democracy”.