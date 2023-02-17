'Illegal and unconstitutional orders': Arvind Kejriwal's latest salvo against Delhi LG

Soon after the Supreme Court's ruling on February 17 that nominated members cannot vote in the Delhi Mayoral polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena of passing “illegal and unconstitutional orders”.

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud directed that the Delhi mayoral polls shall be conducted at the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and once elected, the mayor shall preside over the deputy mayor’s election.

The court also directed that the notice for convening the first MCD meeting should be issued within 24 hours.

Reacting to the decision, Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia thanked the Supreme Court and said the order was a “victory of democracy”.

"SC's order is victory of democracy. Many thanks to the Supreme Court. Delhi will now get a mayor after two-and-a-half months. It has been proved that how LG and BJP together are passing illegal and unconstitutional orders in Delhi," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj also said the Supreme Court's decision has proved LG Delhi's decision of allowing nominated members to vote in the mayoral election was "illegal and unconstitutional".

SC asks Lieutenant Governor to announce MCD mayoral election date in 24 hours “Today, it has been proved, LG Sahab does unconstitutional and illegal work without any fear. Will the people of Delhi have to go to court time and again for everything? This too can be solved by honourable court?” Saurabh questioned in a tweet. The plea was filed by AAP’s mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi, seeking an early mayoral election for the MCD. Delhi mayor could not be elected when the councillors met on January 6, 24, and February 6 because of protests by the BJP and AAP members. The AAP councillors were demanding that 10 members (aldermen) nominated by the Lieutenant Governor should not be allowed to vote.

