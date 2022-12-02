 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Pakistan’s leadership under pressure as TTP ends ceasefire, Imran Khan calls for early elections

Pranay Sharma
Dec 02, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

The combination of political instability, a declining economy and rising security threats within the country poses a big challenge to the Shahbaz Sharif government.

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Two days after Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the Pakistani government, four people were killed and more than 30 injured in a suicide bomb attack in Quetta, the provincial capital of Baluchistan, on Wednesday.

The decision by TTP—popularly known as the Pakistani Taliban -- coincided with two significant developments.

One, it came in the wake of former prime minister Imran Khan’s threat to withdraw from the “corrupt political system” by asking his party’s chief ministers and legislators to withdraw from the federal as well as the provincial governments to force the Shahbaz Sharif-led ruling coalition to concede his demand for early general elections.

Two, it coincided with reports that Bahawalpur Corp commander, Lt.Gen Faiz Hamid, a close ally of Imran Khan and the main architect of the ceasefire with the Pakistani Taliban in June, was seeking early retirement.

The fast-paced political drama is also playing out at a time when the new Pakistani army chief, General Asim Munir, took charge from his predecessor, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, on November 29.

Hamid was one of the six senior generals whose names were sent to the government for the army chief’s post.