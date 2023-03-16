 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opposition leaders meet EC, seek early polls in Jammu and Kashmir

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 05:50 PM IST

The political leaders also submitted a memorandum to the ECI, in which they have mentioned that union home minister has stated many times that the government is ready to facilitate assembly elections, but final call has to be taken by the Commission.

“We didn’t set a time limit for holding elections. We want polls to be held as soon as possible so that people don’t have to suffer further,” said Farooq Abdullah. (Pic: ANI)

A delegation of political leaders, led by Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah met the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16, seeking early elections in the Union Territory.

“We had a detailed meeting with election commissioner. We requested to start off democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir as early as possible as delimitation process too has been completed,” said Farooq Abdullah.

The Delimitation Commission was set up in 2020 to redraw the electoral constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir and the four north eastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that the delegation was told process to hold assembly polls got delayed because of harsh winters, but steps will be taken soon to ensure a democratic government is elected.