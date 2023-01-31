 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nothing new in President's address: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

PTI
Jan 31, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST

Kharge claimed that the new colleges and schools that the government claims has opened are all in the private sector as the poor people are unable to benefit from them as they cannot afford them.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File image)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said there is "nothing new" in President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament, asserting that she speaks about whatever the government has to say.

He said if the government through the President is claiming that the country has progressed so much, then why the poor continue to suffer due to unemployment and high inflation, even as he alleged that the schemes renamed by the Modi government are not reaching out to the poorest of the poor.

"The President's address is the government's statement that has come through the President. It is not a new thing... It is only a routine matter and she has expressed those programmes and achievements which the government wanted her to say," he told PTI.