Mission 2024 Lok Sabha polls: BJP chief J P Nadda to address two rallies in Maharashtra

Jan 02, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

J P Nadda will address rallies at Chandrapur in east Maharashtra and Aurangabad in the Marathwada region.

Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda will on Monday launch a drive from Chandrapur as part of the party's plan to win 18 "difficult" seats from Maharashtra in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a BJP leader said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP failed to retain the Chandrapur constituency which was won by Congress, the only seat the Grand Old Party currently holds in Maharashtra which sends 48 members to the Lok Sabha.

The BJP has revised its national target of the "difficult" Lok Sabha seats it is eying to win in the 2024 polls to 160 from 144, according to sources.

In Maharashtra, the saffron party has identified 18 "difficult" constituencies, they said.

"JP Nadda will launch the drive from Chandrapur district on January 2 with a mega Vijay Sankalp rally at Chandrapur," district BJP president Devrao Bhongle said on Sunday.