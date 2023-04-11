Mine scam, Lalit Modi, liquor mafia... Here is why Sachin Pilot protests against Ashok Gehlot

The Congress leadership in Rajasthan is again divided as Sachin Pilot sat on a day-long hunger strike on April 11 against chief minister Ashok Gehlot for not taking action against the alleged corruption during the Vasundhara Raje government.

Pilot started his agitation a year after he first shot a letter to Ashok Gehlot on March 28, 2022, demanding action against people who were involved in corrupt practises in the previous regime of the BJP.

After ending his fast, the former deputy chief minister repeatedly mentioned his letter and alleged there was no response from the chief minister’s office.

“I believe we have a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. After six months we have an election in the state, when will the chief minister initiate the action?” questioned Pilot.

"I believe we have a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. After six months we have an election in the state, when will the chief minister initiate the action?" questioned Pilot.

In his letter, Pilot had also written, "Credibility should also be protected. If allegations are made only for taking electoral benefits, then the public loses faith in the politicians." Here's the list of allegations, Pilot mentioned in his five-page letter.

Sohil Sehran