MC Explains | All you need to know about the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute

Moneycontrol News
Dec 09, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST

On December 9, Namma Karnataka Sene, a pro-Kannada organisation staged a protest outside Maharashtra Bank, at Gandhinagar in Bengaluru, against Maharastra. Later, police detained the protestors.

The decades-old Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute flared up again after the Karnataka CM indirectly laid a claim to some areas of Maharashtra. Tension escalated on December 6 when some buses from Kolhapur were stopped from plying into disputed border areas like Belagavi and Nipani. A look at why the two states fight and what the dispute is about. (Image: News18 Creative)

Tensions have flared up once again along the Karnataka-Maharashtra border over the long-standing dispute over the control of Belagavi, a border town in Karnataka.

Latest Developments

On December 8, this border row led to a heated debate in Parliament with several MPs from both states raising the issue.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said the central government cannot remain a mute spectator. If power is misused to destroy the idea of a language medium and movement, there is bound to be a reaction. But, the Centre has turned a blind eye to it, Pawar said addressing a meeting of the NCP.

