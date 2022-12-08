 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kangra stays kingmaker as counting begins in Himachal Pradesh

Sohil Sehran
Dec 08, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

In the last three assembly elections, the party that formed the government got more than 10 of the 15 seats from Kangra

The road to power in Himachal Pradesh passes through Kangra, the biggest district with 15 assembly constituencies that decide the fortune of political parties in the hill state.

Both the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress campaigned aggressively in Kangra for the 68-member assembly voting for which was held on November 12. Addressing a rally at Chambi village, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, “Kangra is the land of Shaktipeeths and his party has the blessing of it.”

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who spearheaded the party’s campaign, had devoted a long time in the Kangra district.

She had cornered the government over unemployment and promised restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the first cabinet meeting as soon as it forms the government.

In the outgoing assembly, BJP had got a lion’s share from Kangra, which helped it form the government in the hill state, which has not repeated an incumbent government since 1985.

