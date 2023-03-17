 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
It is duty of Twitter to provide details of account holders: Govt to Karnataka HC

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

Bengaluru, Mar 17 The union government has informed the High Court of Karnataka that being a significant intermediary, micro blogging site Twitter has additional responsibility and it was its duty "to provide details of account holders".

Additional Solicitor General R Sankarnarayanan who appeared for the central government, gave the examples of 'dangerous' tweets that "is going to affect the integrity, sovereignty of India or is going to create a public (dis) order; then naturally we will step in and either we will issue a take down notice or we will say block the account."

The ASG cited "somebody gives a tweet under the assumed name of Government of Pakistan about India Occupied Kashmir, somebody says (V) Prabhakaran (LTTE leader) is a hero and he is coming back. All this is so dangerous that it is going to incite violence."

Twitter approached the HC in June 2022 against the take-down orders issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Twitter claims the government is required to issue notice to the owners of the twitter handles whose accounts are blocked. Twitter has also claimed that the government has even prevented it from informing the account holders whose accounts have been ordered to be blocked.