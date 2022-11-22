 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Iranian football team’s silent song of protest scores one for the sisters, for now

Pranay Sharma
Nov 22, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST

Regardless of how the anti-hijab movement ends, the Islamic republic will have to initiate reforms and make itself relevant to its people, half of whom were born after the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 21: (L-R) Alireza Beiranvand, Morteza Pouraliganji and Morteza Pouraliganji of IR Iran line up for the national anthem prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

The fate of Ehsan Hajsafi, captain of the Iranian football team, and of the rest of his teammates will not be known until they return home after the FIFA World Cup.

In a daring act of solidarity with the ongoing anti-Hijab protests rocking Iran, the team had refused to sing the national anthem at the start of their game against England in Qatar on Monday.

The protests were sparked by the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman, Masha “Zina” Amini, in police custody for violating the hijab law in September.

The Iranian footballers chose the World Cup as the venue to give an international voice to the protests led by the women back home, defying the Iranian government’s strict censorship.

But despite the harsh crackdown by Teheran, the protestors have not been deterred.

Amini’s death has seen one of the largest and most sustained protests in the country since the Islamic Republic was established in 1979.