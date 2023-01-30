 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
If good universities come in, competition will increase in our country: Delhi University VC Yogesh Singh

Pallavi Singhal
Jan 30, 2023 / 09:15 PM IST

However, foreign universities looing to set up shop in India will face certain challenges, including sourcing faculty, getting land, funding, and fee structure, he added.

The University Grants Commission’s (UGC) draft regulations on ‘Setting up and Operation of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India’ has recently been cleared for the introduction. The UGC also took public comments and feedback over the regulations via email till January 18. The regulations were expected to be notified by the end of January, but the notification has not yet been made.

Over the next few months, the UGC is expected to reach out to Indian missions abroad to take the proposal forward and hold talks with ambassadors of various countries to apprise them of the regulations.

The implementation of the draft and the actual time it takes to bring universities to India may take time.

Talking to Moneycontrol on this issue, Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor, Delhi University, said, “In education, no step can be catastrophic. We have to gradually implement things. I see at least two years for foreign universities to fully set up their campuses here. Even if a foreign university takes no time to make a decision to come here, it is the mobility of resources, identification of land, construction of infrastructure or say they tie up with a university, the process will take time.”