Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: 30-30 tie between Congress and BJP in EC trends

December 08, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

Three-tier security for strong rooms

A three-tier security system has been set up for the strong rooms, the innermost parameter of which will be guarded by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and second and third by the armed Police and district executive force.

No candidate or any other person will be allowed within 100 metres of counting centres except those with a valid identity card/pass issued by the Election Commission of India.