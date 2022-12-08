Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: 30-30 tie between Congress and BJP in EC trends

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The commission has made elaborate arrangements for the counting of votes with more than 10,000 security personnel, returning officers, and other support staff overseeing the counting process for the 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg said subject to availability of space, a maximum of 14 counting tables and a minimum of eight counting tables will be placed in the counting halls, with a separate table to accommodate nearly 500 postal ballots.
Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP Leads in Bilaspur
Constituency No.48 Bilaspur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh. Bilaspur is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. BJP is leading here, as per the third round of counting.
Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Congress, BJP stuck at 30-30 tie in EC trends
Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur leading with a total of 14,921 votes in his constituency Seraj.
Himachal Pradesh Election Results Live Updates | BJP leads with 31 seats
BJP leads on 31 Assembly seats of 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh, and Congress on 23, as per EC official trends.
Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Updates: BJP leads on 20 seats, Congress on 13 as per official EC trend
Congress Leading in Doon
Constituency No.52 Doon is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. Congress is leading here, according to News18 trends.
BJP leads in Jawali
BJP's Sanjay Guleria is leading in Jawali assembly constituency by 1322 votes against Congress's Chander Kumar.
Congress candidate leads in Dharamshala
Congress's Sudhir Sharma is leading in Dharamshala against BJP's Rakesh Kumar by 1299 votes.
BJP leads on 13 seats, Congress on 11 as per official EC trend
BJP leads on 13 Assembly seats of 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh, and Congress on 11, and 2 independents are also leading as per EC official trends.
Congress chief Sukhwinder Sukhu trailing in Nadaun
Former Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is trailing in Nadaun.
Congress leads in Kasumpti
Constituency No.62 Kasumpti is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh.
Congress is leading, and BJP is trailing here, according to CNN-News18’s election coverage.
Latest official EC trends show BJP leading on 7 seats while Congress on 3
Congress takes narrow lead over BJP
Congress leads on one Assembly seat of 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh, as per EC official trends.
Congress plans to shift MLAs to secret location in case of cliffhanger: CNN-News18 Sources
According to sources, in case of a cliffhanger in Himachal, Congress will be taking its MLAs to an isolated place in Himachal first and then to Rajasthan. Bhupesh Baghel and Bhupendra Hooda are the observers, and are keeping a close eye on trends.
Mukesh Agnihotri leads in Haroli
Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri eyes fifth-time win, leads in Haroli assembly constituency.
Rakesh Singha leads in Theog
Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Rakesh Singha leads in Theog assembly constituency.
Congress ahead of BJP
According to the Election Commission of India's early trends, Congress overtakes BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Shimla rural update
Vikramaditya Singh of the Congress leading in Shimla Rural
BJP leads by 35 seats, Congress 29
According to CNN-News18’s election coverage, BJP is currently leading on 35 seats (crossing half-way mark), and Congress on 29.
BJP leads cross the halfway mark in Himachal Pradesh
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala: “In Himachal BJP going to break the trend and form a government.”
Three-tier security for strong rooms
A three-tier security system has been set up for the strong rooms, the innermost parameter of which will be guarded by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and second and third by the armed Police and district executive force.
No candidate or any other person will be allowed within 100 metres of counting centres except those with a valid identity card/pass issued by the Election Commission of India.
BJP marks early gains
BJP – 4 || Congress – 1
Jairam Thakur leading Seraj constituency
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur is leading in Seraj constituency.
Voting kicks off in Himachal Pradesh
A record-breaking election for Himachal Pradesh in 2017
Polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, with the state recording a 75.6 per cent turnout, breaking the 2017 record. Take a look at how votes were split then.
On Duty: 68 counting halls, 10,000 election duty staff
Himachal Pradesh election results: 68 counting halls, 10,000 election duty staff in Himachal
There will be 68 counting halls in 59 locations in Himachal Pradesh.
Around 10,000 duty staff including the security personnel have been deployed as part of security arrangements in the hill state, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg.
What do exit polls predict?
In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, a party needs 35 seats to form the government.
Most exit polls, however, predicted that the maximum the BJP could get in the hill state is 40, just six seats more than the half-way mark of 34 in the 68-member House.
Congress Party Observers
Congress appoints Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupinder Hooda sent to Himachal Pradesh as Party observers, as exit polls hint at close finish
The Himachal Pradesh Election Recap
Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of nearly 66 per cent last month. In the first hour, around five per cent turnout was recorded, while by 11 am, it was 17.98 per cent. It notched up to 37.19 per cent by 1 pm and 55.65 per cent till 3 pm. Till 5 pm, a 66.58 per cent turnout was recorded, according to provisional polling data released by the Election Commission (EC).
Good morning! Follow this space for the latest updates on the Himachal Pradesh election result. The counting of votes would begin at 8 am. After a gap of 30 minutes from the commencement of the counting of postal ballot papers, the counting of votes for electronic voting machines (EVMs) will commence at 8.30 am.