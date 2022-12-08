 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: 30-30 tie between Congress and BJP in EC trends

Moneycontrol News
Dec 08, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The commission has made elaborate arrangements for the counting of votes with more than 10,000 security personnel, returning officers, and other support staff overseeing the counting process for the 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg said subject to availability of space, a maximum of 14 counting tables and a minimum of eight counting tables will be placed in the counting halls, with a separate table to accommodate nearly 500 postal ballots.

Catch all live updates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 results here.

December 08, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP Leads in Bilaspur


Constituency No.48 Bilaspur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh. Bilaspur is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. BJP is leading here, as per the third round of counting.

December 08, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Congress, BJP stuck at 30-30 tie in EC trends

December 08, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur leading with a total of 14,921 votes in his constituency Seraj.

December 08, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results Live Updates | BJP leads with 31 seats

BJP leads on 31 Assembly seats of 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh, and Congress on 23, as per EC official trends.

December 08, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Updates: BJP leads on 20 seats, Congress on 13 as per official EC trend

December 08, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Congress Leading in Doon

Constituency No.52 Doon is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. Congress is leading here, according to News18 trends.

December 08, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

BJP leads in Jawali

BJP's Sanjay Guleria is leading in Jawali assembly constituency by 1322 votes against Congress's Chander Kumar.

December 08, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Congress candidate leads in Dharamshala

Congress's Sudhir Sharma is leading in Dharamshala against BJP's Rakesh Kumar by 1299 votes.

December 08, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

BJP leads on 13 seats, Congress on 11 as per official EC trend

BJP leads on 13 Assembly seats of 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh, and Congress on 11, and 2 independents are also leading as per EC official trends.

(From CNN News18)

December 08, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Congress chief Sukhwinder Sukhu trailing in Nadaun

Former Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is trailing in Nadaun.