Himachal Election Result 2022 | BJP concedes as Congress races ahead

Sohil Sehran
Dec 08, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST

Himachal Election Result 2022 | By voting out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Himachal Pradesh has kept up with its decades-old tradition of not returning a government

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has conceded defeat in Himachal Pradesh, where the latest tally showed an unassailable lead for the Congress, which had won 20 and was leading in 19 seats in the 68-member assembly.

" I respect the verdict of the people and would be handing over his resignation letter to the governor," Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

The BJP had won 13 seats and was ahead on 13 others as the counting of votes continued on December 8. Independents were leading in three constituencies.  Voting in the hill state was done on November 12.

The victory in Himachal, which has not voted back a government in almost three decades, will offer comfort to the Congress after its decimation in Gujarat. Himachal will be the third state where the party will be in power after Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Political experts say the key factors that worked for the Congress was the 21 BJP rebels in race, tradition of not repeating the government and anti-incumbency. In HP, governments have been voted out in every election since 1985. The BJP had hoped to end the trend with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong appeal and its motivated cadre.
The Congress had waged a low-pitched campaign in the hill state as its central leadership was busy with the party’s presidential polls and a crisis in Rajasthan, where a number of MLAs had submitted their resignations.