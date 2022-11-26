 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP manifesto promises Uniform Civil Code, anti-radicalisation cell, meals at Rs 5, temple circuits

PTI
Nov 26, 2022 / 09:03 PM IST

It also promised to conduct surveys of madrassas (Islamic seminaries) and scrutinize the assets of the Waqf Board.

Implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and setting up an 'anti-radicalisation' cell to identify and eliminate terror threats are the prominent promises in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the next month's Gujarat Assembly elections released on Saturday.

More than one lakh government jobs will be created for women over the next five years, it said.

Prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted the BJP's manifesto reveals the "foresight of development" of Gujarat.

Other promises in the document included the creation of "20 lakh employment opportunities" and taking the state's economy to USD one trillion in the next five years.

"The manifesto released today by @BJP4Gujarat reveals comprehensive foresight for the development of the state. We have been working hard for years and will work to elevate the people of Gujarat," the prime minister tweeted.