Gujarat elections 2022 | BJP wants to sell jungles to industrialists: Rahul Gandhi

Sohil Sehran
Nov 21, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST

The Congress is looking to improve its performance in South Gujarat, which has 35 assembly seats

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File image)

The BJP wants to sell jungles and render the tribal community homeless, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Surat on November 21 as he addressed his first election rally in poll-bound Gujarat, looking to win support from Adivasis in the southern part of the state.

The people of the country were upset with the government's policies,  Gandhi, who has taken a two-day break from his Bharat Jodo Yatra to address rallies in Surat and Rajkot, said.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra  is being joined by lakhs of people irrespective of caste, creed and religion. The immense response is because youngsters are jobless, farmers are not getting paid, their loans are not being waved off," he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, Gandhi said the party didn't want the people from tribal communities to prosper. "The BJP wants to take over the jungles and gift them to industrialists. All of you (tribal) will be left with no home," he said.

His family shared a strong bond with the tribal community, the former Congress president said. "When I was six or seven years old, my grandmother had given me a book. It was about a boy from tribal community.

"My grandmother would tell me about the tribal people. She told me, tribal are the first and real shareholders of India," Gandhi said.