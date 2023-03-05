 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Election Commission a slave of those in power; it can never take away Shiv Sena from me: Uddhav Thackeray

Mar 05, 2023 / 09:25 PM IST

Thackeray said the poll body can never take away the party, founded by his father late Bal Thackeray, from him.

Uddhav Thackeray dared BJP to seek votes in Maharashtra only in the name of PM Modi without invoking Balasaheb Thackeray.(File image)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday targetted the Election Commission over allotting the party's name and symbol to the rebel faction and termed the poll body a "slave" of people in power.

Dubbing the EC a "chuna lagav" commission weeks after losing the party name and election symbol "bow and arrow" to the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray said the poll body can never take away the party, founded by his father late Bal Thackeray, from him.

He said it was Bal Thackeray who stood with the Bharatiya Janata Party when it was politically "untouchable", and dared the former ally to seek votes in Maharashtra only in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi without invoking the Thackeray senior.

"You (the Election Commission) have taken away the party name and the symbol from us, but you can't take away Shiv Sena from me," the former chief minister said pointing out a huge turnout at a rally, his first after losing the party name and election symbol.