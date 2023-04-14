 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi liquor policy case: CBI summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on April 16

Apr 14, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST

The summon has been issued to Kejriwal weeks after Delhi's former deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 16, for questioning in the case related to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor policy introduced by his government.

The summon has been issued to Kejriwal nearly two months after Manish Sisodia, who was then serving as the deputy chief minister of Delhi, was arrested in connection to the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital was accused of introducing the policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured by certain dealers, who had allegedly paid bribes for it. The ruling AAP has strongly denied the charge.

Along with Sisodia, others arrested in the case include businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally.