Delhi LG conspiring with BJP against teachers' training in Finland: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister of Delhi, has alleged Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Saxena is working at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party and allegedly delayed the approval to send a batch of 30 teachers to Finland for training.

“Finland is considered the best in education reforms across the globe. The country has shown how education in government schools can be improved. We wanted to send a batch of 30 teachers for training in December 2022, but LG delayed it,” said Sisodia on January 13 .

The file for approval was sent to Saxena in October 2022, but he kept delaying it and raised queries whether the university in Finland has experience in imparting training to teachers and guidelines of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) are followed, alleged Sisodia.

“We have already sent thousands of teachers to various countries for training and guidelines of DoPT have been always followed. As we addressed the queries, he asked for cost benefit analysis of the programme,” said Sisodia.

He said the LG is impending government works by seeking cost benefit analysis. “The Prime Minister is also visiting various countries to make better relations, can we ask for cost benefit analysis? Developmental initiatives cannot have such analysis,” said Sisodia.

The board exam results of Delhi government schools have improved to 99 percent. Every year 500 students are qualifying NEET and JEE exams without any coaching. The training received by the teachers contributed a lot to improve Delhi’s education system, Sisodia added.

Sisodia said, “It’s only the Aam Aadmi Party government in India, which is sending teachers abroad for training, but the BJP doesn’t want us to take such steps. I request LG Saxena not to help BJP in this conspiracy."

Moneycontrol News

