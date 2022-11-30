Delhi BJP councillors declare up to 300% jump in assets: ADR report

Assets owned by the Bharatiya Janata Party councillors zoomed up to 300 percent between 2017 and 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, an analysis by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed.

ADR and Delhi Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 84 re-contesting councillors in the civic body polls this year. According to the election watchdog, there is a steep rise in the assets reported by five BJP councillors.

BJP’s Vineet Vohra from 59-Pachim Vihar ward has declared maximum jump. Assets owned by Vohra jumped to Rs 37.94 crore in 2022 from Rs 9.33 crore in 2017, an increase of Rs 28.61 crore.

Assets of Nandini Sharma of BJP from 149-Malviya Nagar ward have surged by Rs 25.58 crore - from Rs 24.25 crores in 2017 to Rs 49.84 crore in 2022.

Shikha Roy, another BJP councillor from 173-Greater Kailash ward reported a rise of Rs 6.00 crore in her assets. Her wealth rose from Rs 6.81 crore in 2017 to Rs 12.81 crore in 2022.

Inderjeet Sehrawat, who is contesting from 133-Mahipalpur ward has declared assets worth 8.35 crore in 2022 as against 3.94 crore in 2017, a jump of Rs 4.41 crore.

The fifth BJP councillor who reported a record rise in his assets is Puneet Sharma from 242-Dayaipur. He has declared assets worth Rs 7.79 crore in 2022, an increase of Rs 3.689 crore from Rs 4.09 crore reported in 2017. The ADR also mentions that out of the 84 re-contesting councillors, cumulative assets of 75 councillors have skyrocketed between 3 percent and 4437 percent, while assets of only 9 councillors have dropped between 2 percent and 76 percent.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE