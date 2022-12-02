 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi BJP alleges MCC violation by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
Dec 02, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST

The alleged MCC violation took place at an event attended by Kejriwal in the Constitution Club.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

Delhi BJP on Friday alleged a Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here and lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission.

A case should be registered against Kejriwal for violating MCC, Ashish Sood, Delhi BJP's election campaign committee convener, said.

"The Delhi Chief Minister openly violated the Model Code of Conduct in the programme. He organised the programme without any permission, for distributing cheques from foreign NGOs in the Constitution Club," Sood said.

Sood also demanded action against the concerned district magistrate for not taking action to stop the programme for MCC violation.

Kejriwal was present in the programme in which cheques were distributed to Yoga instructors as honorarium.