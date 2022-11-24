 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress terms as 'corruption' Left government decision to hike sales taxes on liquor

PTI
Nov 24, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

The criticism comes a day after the state cabinet approved a four percent increase in the general sales tax on IMFL.

The Congress in Kerala on Thursday termed the Left government's decision to hike sales tax on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and forgo the five per cent Turnover Tax (ToT) levied on distilleries as "corruption" and said it could lead to increase in drug use.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan said the state government's decision was not only "unscientific", but it would also lead to an increase in liquor price which in turn could push more people towards drug consumption.

Moreover, there are those who would not cut down on alcohol consumption irrespective of the rise in its price and therefore their household expenses would be affected by the latest decision.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala dubbed the state government move as "corruption" and said it was an outcome of a mutual understanding between liquor companies and the ruling CPI(M).

Speaking to reporters here, he said liquor companies have been for years demanding doing away with Turnover Tax, which is imposed by the state government on the distilleries in Kerala.