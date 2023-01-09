 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Congress leader Siddaramaiah to contest Karnataka Assembly polls from Kolar

PTI
Jan 09, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

"I have decided to be a candidate for the next election from Kolar," Siddaramaiah said at the party workers meeting in Kolar, amid loud cheers from the crowd.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah

Ending all speculations, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday announced that he will be contesting the forthcoming Karnataka Assembly polls from Kolar constituency.

The 75-year-old former chief minister, who was looking for a "safe seat", had been giving indications about choosing Kolar for some time now, by holding a series of meetings with party leaders from the district.

"I have decided to be a candidate for the next election from Kolar," Siddaramaiah said at the party workers meeting in Kolar, amid loud cheers from the crowd.

Pointing out that he was under pressure from party leaders, workers and people of Kolar to contest from here, he said: "I cannot reject your love and affection... I have decided to contest from this constituency, but it is subject to approval from the high command." Congress leaders and workers from Kolar have been exerting pressure on the Congress Legislature Party leader to contest from the constituency. Siddaramaiah had received similar requests from Varuna, Badami, Hebbal, Koppal and Chamrajpet segments among others.

The Congress Legislature Party Leader's earlier visit to Kolar in November and his cryptic statement about coming back to the constituency during the filing of nomination, had led to speculation that he may contest the 2023 assembly election from here.

Siddaramaiah, who currently represents Badami segment of Bagalkote district in northern Karnataka, had indicated that he may not contest from there, citing his inability to give more time for people and party workers of the constituency.