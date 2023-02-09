 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress govt at Centre dismissed 90 state governments: PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
Feb 09, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST

Indira Gandhi made half century by using Article 356 fifty-times to dismiss the state governments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 9 accused the India’s Grand Old Party of dismissing 90 state governments by misusing Article 356 of the Constitution.

“When Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister, she made a half century by using Article 356 fifty times to topple state governments. In Kerala, first elected left government, not liked by Jawaharlal Nehru was toppled within a short span of time,” said Narendra Modi.

In Tamil Nadu, state governments headed by chief ministers, including MG Ramachandran and M Karunanidhi, were dismissed by the Congress government at the Centre, the PM said while responding to the President’s address in the Upper House.

“In 1980 when Sharad Pawar, the senior most leader in this House was 40-year-old, his government was also toppled by the Congress. He wanted to serve the people of Maharashtra. Unfortunately, he is also standing in support of Congress,” Modi said.