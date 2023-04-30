 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Collective efforts will eliminate cross-border narco-terrorism in J-K, says L-G Manoj Sinha

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

The Lt Governor said people from different walks of life have come together to fight the drugs menace.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday expressed confidence that collective efforts will eliminate narco-terrorism unleashed by "the neighbouring country" in the Union Territory.

Sinha was addressing a gathering before flagging off a marathon here to mark the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" radio broadcast.

The Lt Governor also hosted a special programme to celebrate the programme at the Raj Bhawan here, terming it as a "historic moment" as hundreds of eminent personalities came together to listen to Modis "wisdom and vision that is guiding India's developmental journey".

The marathon, organised by the Hindustan Scouts and Guides and the Dogra Kranti Dal, is one of 100 marathons scheduled throughout the day across the Union Territory to celebrate Modi's monthly radio broadcast.