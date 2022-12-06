 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chinese President Xi Jinping hails late Jiang Zemin's leadership, contributions at memorial meeting

Dec 06, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST

Jiang gave up his last official title in 2004 but remained a force behind the scenes in the wrangling that led to the rise of current President Xi, who took power in 2012.

President Xi Jinping paid rich tributes to the late Jiang Zemin for overseeing China's rise as a major economic powerhouse and guiding the ruling Communist Party through some of its toughest challenges at a memorial meeting held here on Tuesday.

The hour-long memorial meeting was held at the ornate Great Hall of the People to commemorate the legacy of former Chinese President Jiang who had leukaemia and died of multiple organ failure on November 30 in Shanghai at the age of 96.

Jiang was the President and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from 1989 to 2002, regarded as the toughest time for the country and the CPC.

Comrade Jiang Zemin bade farewell to us, Xi said in a speech at the memorial meeting.

His reputation, achievement and charisma will always be a part of history and engraved in people's hearts, generation after generation, he said.

Praising the late leader for handling a host of challenges at home and abroad, Xi mentioned the political turmoil in the late 80s and early 90s, a euphemism for the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in which thousands of student protesters demanding democracy and freedom of speech were killed.