 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Campaigning for phase one of Gujarat election ends with more promises

Sohil Sehran
Nov 29, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST

The BJP, which has been ruling Gujarat since 1995, is seeking its seventh straight term in the state that is home to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. 

Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Narendra Modi (BJP) and Rahul Gandhi (Congress)

Campaigning for the first phase of the Gujarat assembly election on December 1 ended on a euphoric note on Tuesday with top leaders of all major political parties making a last-minute pitch to the electorate across 89 of the 182 seats.

Voting for the remaining 93 seats will take place on December 5 and all the results will be declared on December 8.

The Aam Aadmi Party is (AAP) engaged in a fierce triangular struggle with incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress in the election.

The Chief Electoral Office (CEO) in Gujarat said 788 candidates from 39 political parties and 339 independent candidates are in the fray in the first phase of the election.

Campaign issues

The campaign for the first phase by the BJP, AAP and Congress revolved around an array of issues.