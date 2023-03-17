 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget session: Delhi LG lists out govt achievements, speech interrupted by slogan shouting

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 06:34 PM IST

His address was interrupted as BJP legislators raised slogans demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation over alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy and AAP legislators opposing them.

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on Friday with the maiden address of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who listed out various achievements of the government and hoped that the national capital becomes a progressive global city one day.

To bring order to the house, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel marshalled out three BJP MLAs for interrupting the LG. Other party legislators too walked out of the assembly shortly after.

”Delhi being a national capital attends to people from all parts of the country and from all walks of life, coming to work and making Delhi their home. My government seeks to fulfil their aspirations, through sincere responsiveness and efforts. I am sure that with the help and cooperation of the members of this august house we shall overcome challenges and transform Delhi into a modern, progressive and global city,” he said.