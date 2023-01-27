 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Attempt being made to 'make judiciary part of PMO': Congress

PTI
Jan 27, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

Addressing a press conference here, Ramesh said the yatra is aimed at flagging increasing economic disparity, the RSS and the BJP allegedly spreading social polarisation for electoral advantage and the ”political dictatorship” prevailing in the country.

Attacking the government, the Congress on Friday alleged that an ”undeclared emergency” prevailed in the country and an attempt was being made to ”make the judiciary part of the PMO”. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is aimed at highlighting such ”dangers” facing the country.

”There is an undeclared emergency in the country. There is rule by one person, Parliament is being ignored, debates don’t take place in Parliament. One example is of the danger on our borders, two-and-a-half years have passed but it has not been discussed,” Ramesh said, referring to the border standoff between India and China.

”Constitution is being ignored, constitutional bodies are being weakened and an attempt is being made to destroy the judiciary. Everyday comments are being made, there is an attempt to make the judiciary part of the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office),” he alleged.