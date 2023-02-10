Rajasthan Budget 2023-24: CM Ashok Gehlot reads out excerpts of previous budget

In a major goof-up, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on February 10 read out excerpts of the previous budget instead of Budget 2023-24.

As soon as the chief minister made the first two announcements, which featured in Budget 2022-23, the Opposition began creating a ruckus and stormed into the well of the House.

Speaker C P Joshi asked them to maintain order but the Opposition continued its uproar, leading to the House being adjourned for half an hour.

After the adjournment, BJP MLAs staged a sit-in inside the well of the House.

Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced to increase the coverage amount from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh annually per family in his ambitious Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana. "I announce to give free Chief Minister Annapurna food packets every month along with free ration to about one crore families coming under the purview of the National Food Security Act," he said. Related stories What life is like in crisis-hit Pakistan as inflation soars

Children rescued from ruins days after earthquake, but death toll tops 23,700

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7 "One kilogram pulses, sugar, salt and one litre edible oil will be made available in this packet. About Rs 3,000 crore will be spent on this," he added. The Congress leader further said, "About 76 lakh families included in the BPL and the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will get LPG cylinders for Rs 500 from next year. Rs 1,500 crore will be spent on this." He said, "Domestic consumers will be given 100 units of electricity free of cost per month under the Chief Minister's Electricity Free Scheme. This limit was 50 units last year." "With this, more than 1.04 crore families out of 1.19 crore in the state will be able to get domestic electricity free of cost. The state will incur a burden of Rs 7,000 crore on this," he added. Gehlot said the state government aims to provide free electricity to domestic users consuming 300 units per month in a phased manner. The chief minister also announced to increase the accidental insurance coverage from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh under the Chiranjeevi scheme.

Moneycontrol News