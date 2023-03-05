 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Article 370 abrogation only on paper, says Sanjay Raut; rues plight of Kashmiri Pandits

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

In his weekly column 'Rokthok' in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut said Kashmiri Pandits had not got their rights despite this move, and BJP leaders have no answers to their woes.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said abrogation of Article 370, which ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, by the Narendra Modi government was only on paper and was done to serve the political interests of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

A Kashmiri Pandit was killed by terrorists in Pulwama recently, but the BJP poured water on the grief of the community by arresting Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in the alleged excise scam (thereby diverting attention from the killing).

"Jammu and Kashmir was and will remain an integral part of India. The abrogation of Article 370 is only on paper and was done to serve the political interests of the BJP," he said.