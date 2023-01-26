 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AK Antony’s son: Cyberbullying, expulsion threats from Kerala leaders forced Congress exit

Jan 26, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Anil Antony, who was handling the digital communications of the Congress and its state unit in Kerala, resigned from the party on January 25. His denouncement of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi earned him the wrath of senior party leaders in Kerala.

Anil K Antony, son of former defence minister AK Antony, alleged he was threatened with “expulsion” by senior Congress leaders of Kerala over his tweet, in which he denounced a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a conversation with Moneycontrol, the junior Antony said: “There was pressure from office-bearers and senior leaders of Kerala to remove the tweet or I will face expulsion.”

In his tweet on January 24, he said the BBC documentary, ‘India: The Modi Question’, is setting a dangerous precedent and undermines India’s sovereignty.

