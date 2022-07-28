World Hepatitis Day 2022: Here’s all you need to know about the infectious disease

Moneycontrol News

July 28 is observed as World Hepatitis Day (WHD) to raise awareness about the illness. In 2022 the theme is ‘I Can Wait’. It is a day to celebrate the progress we have made and to meet the current challenges. On World Hepatitis Day 2022, World Health Organisation (WHO) is highlighting the need for bringing hepatitis care closer to the primary health facilities and communities so that people have better access to treatment and care, no matter what type of hepatitis they may have. Here are a few things to know about this infectious disease. (Image: News18 Creative)The term means inflammation of the liver. Hepatitis can be an acute (short-term) infection or a chronic (long-term) infection. (Image: News18 Creative)It can be caused by heavy alcohol use, toxins, some medications, and certain medical conditions. However, it is often caused by a virus. (Image: News18 Creative)Some common symptoms are fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, jaundice and more. Many people exhibit no symptoms at all. Symptoms of acute infection can appear anytime from 2 weeks to 6 months after exposure, and chronic viral hepatitis may take decades to develop. (Image: News18 Creative)The most common type, Hepatitis A, is commonly spread through ingestion of contaminated food and water or through direct contact with an infectious person. (Image: News18 Creative)Hepatitis B is caused by the hepatitis B virus and can be spread by sharing needles to inject drugs, or during unprotected sex. (Image: News18 Creative)Hepatitis C is caused by the hepatitis virus which can be found in the blood and in some cases in the saliva, semen or vaginal fluid of an infected person. (Image: News18 Creative)Hepatitis D virus is only present in people who are already infected with hepatitis B, whereas, hepatitis E virus causes mild and short-term infection, and spreads mainly through contaminated drinking water or food. (Image: News18 Creative)One can avoid getting infected by hepatitis virus by taking precautions like not sharing personal items with an infected person, drinking only bottled water when travelling and getting vaccines for hepatitis A and hepatitis B. (Image: News18 Creative)