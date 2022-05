Wildfires threaten New Mexico resorts, burn California mansions

Reuters

Wildfires edged towards mountain resort towns in northern New Mexico on May 12 and engulfed an enclave of multi-million-dollar mansions in southern California. (Image: Reuters)Residents of around 900 houses were under evacuation in coastal California and one firefighter was injured when a wildfire fire torched about 200 acres (81 hectares) in Laguna Niguel on May 11, Orange County officials said. (Image: Reuters)In New Mexico, more than 300 homes and other buildings have been destroyed in wildfires burning since early last month. As westerly winds picked up on May 12, firefighters torched fire breaks and set up sprinkler systems to save ranches and homes around 24 km south of Angel Fire, a ski resort town. (Image: Reuters)Crews bulldozed containment lines to stop the blaze getting into Black Lake, Angel Fire, and even the Taos area, known for its UNESCO World Heritage Site Native American community. (Image: Reuters)To the south, residents returned to the rubble of homes built on land that has been in their families since before the area became part of the United States in the mid-19th century. (Image: Reuters)The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire began in part with a prescribed burn by the US Forest Service that went out of control on April 6. The blaze then merged with a separate fire, the cause of which is still under investigation. (Image: Reuters)The wildfire, on track to become the largest in New Mexico's history, has burned over 259,810 acres (105,141 hectares), or about two-thirds the size of Greater London. The fire is 29 percent contained. (Image: Reuters)US President Joe Biden has ordered federal aid for fire recovery efforts. (Image: Reuters)