US mass shooting: Ex-student kills six at Nashville school | In Pics

1/11

A heavily armed 28-year-old fatally shot three children and three adult staffers on March 27 at a private Christian school the suspect once attended in Tennessee's capital city before police killed the assailant, authorities said. (Image: AP)

2/11

Assailant had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre. (Image: AP)

3/11

A heavily armed 28-year-old fatally shot three children and three adult staffers on March 27 at a private Christian school the suspect once attended in Tennessee's capital city before police killed the assailant, authorities said. (Image: AP)

4/11

Chief of Police John Drake named the suspect as Audrey Hale, 28, who the officer later said identified as transgender. There was some initial confusion about the shooter's gender identity. While police referenced "she" and "her", the suspect's LinkedIn profile suggested Hale identified as a man. (Image: AFP)

5/11

In an interview with NBC News, he said the suspect was likely plotting a broader attack, as the manifesto "indicates that there was going to be shootings at multiple locations, and the school was one of them." (Image: AP)

6/11

Armed with at least two assault rifles and a handgun, Hale entered The Covenant School, a Christian academy, from a side entrance, allegedly shooting through a door -- firing multiple shots while advancing through the building, according to police. (Image: AFP)

7/11

Police later released a school video showing the assailant blasting through glass doors with gunfire and roaming the halls, pointing a semi-automatic rifle. Hale wore a black vest over a white T-shirt, camouflage pants and a backwards red baseball cap in a video that showed only the shooter in the frame. (Image: AFP)

8/11

On March 27 night, as the country digested another mass shooting that claimed the lives of children, people left flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the school. Some kneeled in prayer. (Image: AFP)

9/11

Police said officers were on the scene within about 15 minutes of receiving the first emergency call around 10 am (1500 GMT), engaging the shooter, who returned fire before being shot dead. (Image: AP)

10/11

School shootings are alarmingly common in the United States, where the proliferation of firearms has soared in recent years. (Image: AP)

11/11

President Joe Biden described the latest shooting as "sick" and said gun violence was "ripping the soul of this nation," as he urged Congress to pass a ban on the assault weapons often used in mass shootings. (Image: AFP) (With inputs from agencies)

Moneycontrol News