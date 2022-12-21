US Capitol Riot | Panel recommends criminal charges against Trump; all you need to know

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE

The congressional committee that investigated last year’s attack on the US Capitol recommended that criminal charges be filed against former US President Donald Trump. (Image: News18 Creative)Following Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election, his supporters stormed Congress in a bid to thwart the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. On December 18, four days after the Electoral College voted, Trump had called for supporters to attend a rally before the January 6 congressional vote count. (Image: News18 Creative)Trump was impeached for his role in inciting the attack. (Image: News18 Creative)The House Select Committee to investigate the January 6th attack (also known as the January 6th Committee) was created by Congress to investigate the circumstances around the attack on the Capitol. (Image: News18 Creative)The committee report says there’s evidence to pursue Trump on multiple crimes, including obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and inciting, assisting, aiding or comforting an insurrection. (Image: News18 Creative)Excerpts from the committee’s final report summary said, “Evidence has led to an overriding and straight-forward conclusion: the central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, who many others followed.” (Image: News18 Creative)According to news reports, if Trump were convicted of the crimes the committee has accused him of committing, he could face hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines, up to 20 years in prison and prohibition from running for future political office. (Image: News18 Creative)The committee’s vote, however, is largely symbolic. With its vote, the committee has recommended the Justice Department to act. Whether the Justice Department pursues Trump or not is entirely out of the committee’s control. (Image: News18 Creative)Donald Trump accused House lawmakers of recommending “fake charges” against him. “The fake charges made by the highly partisan unselect committee of January 6th have already been submitted, prosecuted, and tried in the form of impeachment hoax #2. I won convincingly,” Trump said. (Image: News18 Creative)Many Trump-endorsed candidates underperformed in 2022 US midterm elections indicating a drop in his support among Republican voters. (Image: News18 Creative)In a WSJ poll, party rival DeSantis beat Trump 52 percent to 38 percent in a hypothetical contest between the two GOP leaders among the likely Republican primary voters. (Image: News18 Creative)