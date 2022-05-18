Ukraine troops begin to surrender in Mariupol

Ukraine's military said it aimed to evacuate its remaining soldiers from their last stronghold in Mariupol, as fighters that have held out for 82 days began to surrender, heralding the end of Europe's bloodiest battle in decades.
A bus carrying wounded service members of Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol drives under escort of the pro-Russian military in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict upon arrival in Novoazovsk, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)
A wounded service member of Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol is transported on a stretcher out of a bus, which arrived under escort of the pro-Russian military in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Novoazovsk, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)
A bus carrying service members of Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel mill drives away under escort of the pro-Russian military in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)
Service members of pro-Russian troops wait before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)
A Russian service member waits atop an armoured vehicle before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)
A view shows a bus carrying service members of Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol, which arrived under escort of the pro-Russian military in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Novoazovsk, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)
Service members of pro-Russian troops stand guard on a road before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)
A bus carrying service members of Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel mill drives away under escort of the pro-Russian military in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 16. (Image: Reuters)