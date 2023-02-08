Turkey tragedy worsens: Death toll from earthquake rises to 8,700

1/8

Moneycontrol News

Survivor Story: Rescuers carry out a girl from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac KayarHeartwarming: A woman embraces another person, near rubble following an earthquake in Turkey. REUTERS/Umit BektasSyria: People walk past rubble of damaged buildings, in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake. REUTERS/Firas MakdesiHumanity win Hearts: People work as Turkish community residents in Berlin, collect bags and boxes with warm clothes and other valuable goods to support victims of the deadly earthquake in Turkey, at a neighborhood in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio BenschIn neighbouring Syria, already devastated by 11 years of war, the death toll climbed to more than 2,500 overnight. REUTERS/Umit BektasSearch still on: Rescuers still search for survivors after the deadly earthquake in Turkey. REUTERS/Umit BektasRescuers rescue people from the rubble of a collapsed hospital, following an earthquake in Iskenderun, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit BektasUnder the Rubble: Turkish authorities say some 13.5 million people were affected in an area spanning roughly 450 km (280 miles) from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east - broader than that between Boston and Philadelphia, or Amsterdam and Paris.REUTERS/Suhaib Salem