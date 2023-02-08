 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Turkey tragedy worsens: Death toll from earthquake rises to 8,700

Moneycontrol News
Feb 08, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

In Turkey, several people spent a second night of freezing temperatures sleeping in their cars or in the streets under blankets, worried to go back into buildings shaken by Monday's 7.8 magnitude quake - the country's deadliest since 1999.

Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building in the town of Jableh in Syria's northwestern province of Latakia following an earthquake, on February 7, 2023. A massive rescue effort in Turkey and Syria battled frigid weather in a race against time on February 7 to find survivors under buildings flattened by an earthquake a day earlier that killed more than 5,000 people. (AFP)

1/8
Survivor Story: Rescuers carry out a girl from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
2/8
Heartwarming: A woman embraces another person, near rubble following an earthquake in Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
3/8
Syria: People walk past rubble of damaged buildings, in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake. REUTERS/Firas Makdesi
4/8
Humanity win Hearts: People work as Turkish community residents in Berlin, collect bags and boxes with warm clothes and other valuable goods to support victims of the deadly earthquake in Turkey, at a neighborhood in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
5/8
In neighbouring Syria, already devastated by 11 years of war, the death toll climbed to more than 2,500 overnight. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
6/8
Search still on: Rescuers still search for survivors after the deadly earthquake in Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
7/8
Rescuers rescue people from the rubble of a collapsed hospital, following an earthquake in Iskenderun, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
8/8
Under the Rubble: Turkish authorities say some 13.5 million people were affected in an area spanning roughly 450 km (280 miles) from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east - broader than that between Boston and Philadelphia, or Amsterdam and Paris.REUTERS/Suhaib Salem