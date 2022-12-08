The year 2022 in pictures: Russia-Ukraine crisis, Queen Elizabeth II's death, wildfire, Iran protests and more

AFP

READ MORE

Mannequins with their heads covered are pictured at a mall in Kabul on January 30. (Image: AFP)French President Emmanuel Macron (R) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) in Moscow on February 7 for talks, in an effort to find common ground on Ukraine and NATO, at the start of a week of intense diplomacy over fears Russia is preparing an invasion of its pro-Western neighbour. (Image: AFP)Women sit under United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) branded cardboard boxes as they wait to be registered by the authorities at the compound of the Agda Hotel, in the city of Semera, Afar region, Ethiopia, on February 14. (Image: AFP)Patients lie in hospital beds outdoors while temperatures plummet at nighttime, outside the Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong on February 16, as the city faces its worst Covid-19 coronavirus wave to date, overwhelming hospitals. (Image: AFP)Helena (R) and her brother Bodia (L) from Lviv sit with their belongings at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing, in eastern Poland on February 26, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Image: AFP)Staff members from the Hoshinoya Tokyo hotel demonstrate the "Lantern Dining Experience", where lanterns made by Kojima Shoten - a shop in Kyoto - are used to shroud diners for mask-free dining amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, during a media event at the hotel in Tokyo on February 28. (Image: AFP)A father places his hand on the window as he says goodbye to his daughter seated in an evacuation train at the central train station in Odessa on March 7. (Image: AFP)US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27. (Image: AFP)A woman walks by a wall of pungent foam which formed in a polluted river and overran the Los Puentes neighbourhood, in Mosquera, west of Bogota, on April 26. (Image: AFP)Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge (R) holds his ears as he stands next to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace's balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2. (Image: AFP)Firefighters operate at the site of a wildfire in Pumarejo de Tera near Zamora, northern Spain, on June 18. (Image: AFP)USA's coach Andrea Fuentes (R) dives to recover USA's Anita Alvarez (L) from the bottom of the pool during an incident in the women's solo free artistic swimming finals, during the Budapest 2022 World Aquatics Championships at the Alfred Hajos Swimming Complex in Budapest on June 22. (Image: AFP)This photograph taken on July 8, shows insulating foam blankets covering a part of the Rhone Glacier to prevent it from melting, next to its glacial lake, formed by the melting of the glacier due to global warming, near Gletsch, in the Swiss Alps. (Image: AFP)People play cards inside the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, in Colombo on July 10, a day after it was overrun by anti-government protestors. (Image: AFP)A man (L) and a boy (R) use a satellite dish to ferry children across a flooded area after heavy monsoon rainfalls in Jaffarabad district, Balochistan province, on August 26. (Image: AFP)Britain's King Charles III walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14. (Image: AFP)A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in support of Amini, a young Iranian woman who died after being arrested in Tehran by the Islamic Republic's morality police, on Istiklal avenue in Istanbul on September 20. (Image: AFP)Nasibe Samsaei, an Iranian woman living in Turkey, cuts her ponytail off during a protest outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul on September 21, following the death of an Iranian woman after her arrest by the country's morality police in Tehran. (Image: AFP)Switzerland's Roger Federer (L) sheds a tear after playing his final match, a doubles with Spain's Rafael Nadal (R) of Team Europe against USA's Jack Sock and USA's Frances Tiafoe of Team World in the 2022 Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London, early on September 24. (Image: AFP)US model Bella Hadid is dressed by spraying Fabrican Spray-on fabric during the Coperni Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris, on September 30. (Image: AFP)Members of the "Jove de Tarragona" team attempt to form a "castell" (human tower) during the 28th edition of the 'castells' competition at the Tarraco arena in Tarragona on October 2. (Image: AFP)Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, after a truck reportedly exploded, near Kerch, on October 8. (Image: AFP)Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema receives the Ballon d'Or award during the 2022 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 17. (Image: AFP)A man hugs a serviceman of the Ukrainian armed forces as local residents gather to celebrate the liberation of Kherson, on November 13. (Image: AFP)