Sitharaman's US visit: Finance Minister participates in FICCI's "Investing in India Decade" roundtable; meets US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

1/12

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on April 11 participated in a roundtable on “Investing in the India Decade” organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISP) on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

2/12

During the roundtable, FM Sitharaman underlined the reality of a global acknowledgment of “New India” and the renewed role India is poised to play in the global economic order, besides India as an investment destination going forward into “Amrit Kaal,” said the Ministry of Finance. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

3/12

She emphasised that despite the reality of resetting across the globe and the challenges posed by the COVID-19 Pandemic, India’s reform momentum remains unabated. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

4/12

Ambassador of India to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu also participated in the roundtable. “Investing in the India decade! Pleasure to participate with Finance Minister @nsitharaman for an Executive Roundtable with @USISPF & @ficci_india. Wide-ranging discussion on the transformation of the Indian economy and the opportunities for companies,” he tweeted. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

5/12

Sitharaman also elaborated on a host of structural and governance reforms that the Government of India laid through the Union Budget 2023-24 to ensure that the vision for “New India” during “Amrit Kaal” can be realistically achieved. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

6/12

She highlighted that India is adapting at twice the rate at which technology and digitisation tools are being adopted by people around the world, effectively making their life far easier, said the Ministry of Finance. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

7/12

The Finance Minister further informed the roundtable participants that local languages are onboarded in the digitisation drive as most of the Constitutional languages now have access to India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) platform, increasing reach, creating impact and exploring potential. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

8/12

She reiterated that the Government is committed to pursuing the reform agenda for building a stronger and more dynamic India to provide plenty of opportunities for collaboration and investments, and welcomed the participants to join this incredible journey. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

9/12

Earlier, Finance Minister met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings 2023 in Washington. (Image: AP)

10/12

Taking the discussions ahead from their last meeting in November '22 during the Economic Financial Dialogue (EFD), in India, the two leaders discussed strengthening the India-US economic and financial partnership and increasing engagements at bilateral and multilateral forums. (Image: AP)

11/12

Sitharaman, who is leading a high-powered delegation, appreciated the multi-faceted India-US partnership and called for further cooperation in addressing global economic challenges, including climate change. She also highlighted the role of G20, Quad, and IPEF in fostering this partnership. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

12/12

Sitharaman also emphasised the importance of coordinated global action to address debt vulnerability in low and middle-income countries, besides the need for financial support to help developing economies achieve their climate goals. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

Moneycontrol News