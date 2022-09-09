RIP Queen Elizabeth II | Take a look at some lesser-known facts about the Queen

Moneycontrol News

A collection of facts proving the Queen had both a love of life and a unique sense of humor. (Image: News18 Creative)There’s a reason she wore neon ensembles. (Image: News18 Creative)She used her purse to send signals to her staff. (Image: News18 Creative)She would drink a glass of champagne every day. (Image: News18 Creative)She was the only person in Britain who could drive without a license plate on her car. (Image: News18 Creative)Queen Elizabeth was the first British monarch to celebrate her Diamond wedding anniversary. (Image: News18 Creative)She once demoted a footman for giving whiskey to her corgis. (Image: News18 Creative)Her love of corgis was rivalled only by her love of horses. (Image: News18 Creative)She opened Parliament every year except 1959, for Prince Andrew’s birth, and 1963, for Prince Edward’s birth. (Image: News18 Creative)She was the first British monarch to visit China, in 1986. (Image: News18 Creative)