RIP Queen Elizabeth II | Some key moments from Queen’s reign and life

Moneycontrol News

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on September 8. Here is a timeline of the queen's life and reign: (Source: Reuters)Elizabeth was born at 2:40 a.m. at 17 Bruton Street, London, and christened on May 29 that year in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace. (Source: Reuters)She became heir apparent, aged 10, when her uncle Edward VIII abdicated and her father became King George VI. (Source: Reuters)She married navy lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, a Greek Prince, at London's Westminster Abbey. They had four children: Prince Charles (born in 1948), Princess Anne (1950), Prince Andrew (1960) and Prince Edward (1964). (Source: Reuters)Queen Elizabeth II was crowned at Westminster Abbey in the first televised coronation service. (Source: Reuters)Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip's first visit to India. They visited together again in 1983 and 1997. (Source: Reuters)The Queen completed 50th year of service. June 1 to June 4 marked four days of nationwide celebrations of queen's Golden Jubilee. (Source: Reuters)Elizabeth became the nation's longest-reigning monarch overtaking her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria. (Source: Reuters)Prince Philip, the queen's husband of 73 years, dies peacefully aged 99 at Windsor Castle. On February 6, 2022, Queen marked her 70th year on the throne, using the occasion to give her blessing to Charles's second wife Camilla being called Queen Consort when he becomes king. (Source: Reuters)