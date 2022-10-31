Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva becomes Brazil president again; all you need to know about him

Moneycontrol News

Left leader Luiz Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a former factory worker and Brazil’s first working-class president, scripts an astonishing political comeback as he beats far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the Brazil elections. Here’s all you need to know about him. (Image: News18 Creative)Da Silva received 50.9 percent of the vote and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro 49.1 percent, according to the country’s election authority. (Image: News18 Creative)Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was born in October 1945 in Caetes in the Northeast of Brazil. According to Newsweek, Lula grew up so poor, he didn’t find out what bread was until he was 7. (Image: News18 Creative)In the 1970s, Lula joined the labour movement. In 1980, he founded the Partido dos Trabalhadores (PT) or Worker’s Party, a left-wing party with progressive ideas. (Image: News18 Creative)In 2002, Lula became Brazil’s first working-class president. (Image: News18 Creative)In 2010, he stepped down after two terms with approval ratings close to 90 percent. During his term, he presided over an economic boom that lifted millions of Brazilians from poverty. (Image: News18 Creative)Lula is the first person to be democratically elected as president of Brazil three times. (Image: News18 Creative)“It is in nobody’s interests to live in a country that is divided and in a constant state of war,” Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said. (Image: News18 Creative)