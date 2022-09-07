India-US Relations | Piyush Goyal keen on collaboration with Stanford University, hails PM Modi’s management skills

Moneycontrol News

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who is on a six-day visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles to attend the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) ministerial meeting, expressed a desire to collaborate with Stanford University on September 6. (Image: PIB)During his visit to Stanford University, the Union minister expressed India's desire to collaborate with Stanford's newly launched Doerr School of Sustainability, the university's new hub for research and innovation focused on advancing the long-term prosperity of the planet. (Image: ANI)The Union minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s management skills at Stanford University in California. Goyal also shared how PM experiments with methods of application of innovative methodologies and his keen eye for detail and monitoring. (Image: Twitter @PiyushGoyal)In a meeting with the university leadership, faculty and staff, he said, “I personally have seen over the last eight years of being in the government that PM Modi’s way of working brings in some very deeply thought out management principles.” (Image: Twitter @PiyushGoyal)Citing the example of the LED bulbs programme UJALA that created a large and sustainable market for LED bulbs in India using the no-subsidy, bulk procurement model, a classic case study of PM Modi’s vision of energy conservation. Goyal hailed PM Modi and his “unmatched management skills” that paved the way for an increased demand for LED and how the retail market price dropped drastically.Goyal underlined the need for a deeper understanding of India's energy needs and potential solutions for the sustainable development of the industrial and economic activity. He also stressed partnerships between Stanford Graduate School of Business and Indian Management Institutions. (Image: ANI)In his meeting with the Stanford leadership, Goyal also discussed a new paradigm for large-scale semiconductor and other electronics manufacturing in India. Goyal in his address at Stanford University also highlighted the difference between theoretical knowledge and its practical implementation. (Image: PIB)Goyal proposed an industry policy framework for supporting growth of the health technology industry, including medical devices, diagnostics, and digital health, to create a viable, scalable ecosystem that affordably serves billions of patients worldwide. (Image: Twitter @PiyushGoyal)